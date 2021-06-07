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Trump "We're Gonna Take Back Our Country SOONER Than You Think!" New American Republic Gold + NESARA
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584 views • June 07, 2021
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Today's Extra Links...
President Trump Live Full Epic Speech at the North Carolina Republican Party's State Convention NCGOP
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2021/06/president-trump-live-full-epic-speech-at-the-north-carolina-republican-partys-state-convention-ncgop-3236003.html
Eye Drop Media EPIC INTRO! Hold The Line!
https://www.eyedropmedia.com/
Previous Updates:
Trump Won by MILLIONS! Vows to Return to White House! China's 10 TRILLION Dollar Tab! Lindell's Absolutely 9-0 Packets Proofs & Lawsuits!
https://rumble.com/vi1w6d-trump-won-by-millions-vows-return-to-white-house-100-lindells-9-0-proof-chi.html
Why Trump Had To Endorse Experimental Vaccines! Fauci, Gates, Big Pharm BUSTED! The [DS] Depopulation Agenda!
https://rumble.com/vi03hj-why-trump-had-to-endorse-experimental-vaccines-fauci-gates-big-pharm-busted.html
Why Trump Had To Endorse Experimental Vaccines! Fauci, Gates, Big Pharm BUSTED! The [DS] Depopulation Agenda!
https://rumble.com/vi03hj-why-trump-had-to-endorse-experimental-vaccines-fauci-gates-big-pharm-busted.html
Sidney Powell "Trump will be reinstated!" Lin Wood & General Flynn Agree: Trump Won! Q: Watch The Water!
https://rumble.com/vhvd5b-sidney-powell-trump-will-be-reinstated-lin-wood-and-gen-flynn-agree-trump-w.html
Is Q Back? Fact Vs. Fiction: The Choice Is Yours! Flynn "Prepare For The Storm!" Deep State PANIC!
https://rumble.com/vhtnsv-is-q-back-fact-vs.-fiction-the-choice-is-yours-flynn-prepare-for-the-storm-.html
Q+ Trump & Scavino May 29th Decodes [Infiltration] Not Invasion! We The People Mourn The Cost! No Greater Love!
https://rumble.com/vhsisj-q-trump-and-scavino-decodes-insurgency-not-invasion-we-the-people-mourn-the.html
Trump "Huge Problems Coming! When All These States Flip!" Q BOOMS GA + NH Audit Explosions! Big Bombs + Scavino & Pompeo Comms!
https://rumble.com/vhr7qn-trump-huge-problems-coming-when-all-these-states-flip-q-booms-ga-nh-audit-e.html
Q+ Trump “PA, MI, WI Audits NEXT!” We The People Are At War! Rise Or Die! All Assets [F]oreign & [D]omestic Deployed!
https://rumble.com/vho0zh-q-trump-pa-mi-wi-audits-next-we-the-people-are-at-war-rise-or-die-all-asset.html
Durham + Audits = Arrests! Q+ Trump: Game Over! We Have It [All] Assets Seized [F]oreign & [D]omestic!
https://rumble.com/vhm8ap-durham-audits-arrests-q-trump-game-over-we-have-it-all-assets-seized-f-and-.html
BOOM! Georgia 1st to DECERTIFY Election! Q+ Trump "I caught them! Things Will Get VERY INTERESTING!"
https://rumble.com/vhk7k3-boom-georgia-1st-to-decertify-election-q-trump-i-caught-them-things-will-ge.html
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
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Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GO FUND ME PAGE *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.gofundme.com/christian-patriot-news
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
Today's Extra Links...
President Trump Live Full Epic Speech at the North Carolina Republican Party's State Convention NCGOP
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2021/06/president-trump-live-full-epic-speech-at-the-north-carolina-republican-partys-state-convention-ncgop-3236003.html
Eye Drop Media EPIC INTRO! Hold The Line!
https://www.eyedropmedia.com/
Previous Updates:
Trump Won by MILLIONS! Vows to Return to White House! China's 10 TRILLION Dollar Tab! Lindell's Absolutely 9-0 Packets Proofs & Lawsuits!
https://rumble.com/vi1w6d-trump-won-by-millions-vows-return-to-white-house-100-lindells-9-0-proof-chi.html
Why Trump Had To Endorse Experimental Vaccines! Fauci, Gates, Big Pharm BUSTED! The [DS] Depopulation Agenda!
https://rumble.com/vi03hj-why-trump-had-to-endorse-experimental-vaccines-fauci-gates-big-pharm-busted.html
Why Trump Had To Endorse Experimental Vaccines! Fauci, Gates, Big Pharm BUSTED! The [DS] Depopulation Agenda!
https://rumble.com/vi03hj-why-trump-had-to-endorse-experimental-vaccines-fauci-gates-big-pharm-busted.html
Sidney Powell "Trump will be reinstated!" Lin Wood & General Flynn Agree: Trump Won! Q: Watch The Water!
https://rumble.com/vhvd5b-sidney-powell-trump-will-be-reinstated-lin-wood-and-gen-flynn-agree-trump-w.html
Is Q Back? Fact Vs. Fiction: The Choice Is Yours! Flynn "Prepare For The Storm!" Deep State PANIC!
https://rumble.com/vhtnsv-is-q-back-fact-vs.-fiction-the-choice-is-yours-flynn-prepare-for-the-storm-.html
Q+ Trump & Scavino May 29th Decodes [Infiltration] Not Invasion! We The People Mourn The Cost! No Greater Love!
https://rumble.com/vhsisj-q-trump-and-scavino-decodes-insurgency-not-invasion-we-the-people-mourn-the.html
Trump "Huge Problems Coming! When All These States Flip!" Q BOOMS GA + NH Audit Explosions! Big Bombs + Scavino & Pompeo Comms!
https://rumble.com/vhr7qn-trump-huge-problems-coming-when-all-these-states-flip-q-booms-ga-nh-audit-e.html
Q+ Trump “PA, MI, WI Audits NEXT!” We The People Are At War! Rise Or Die! All Assets [F]oreign & [D]omestic Deployed!
https://rumble.com/vho0zh-q-trump-pa-mi-wi-audits-next-we-the-people-are-at-war-rise-or-die-all-asset.html
Durham + Audits = Arrests! Q+ Trump: Game Over! We Have It [All] Assets Seized [F]oreign & [D]omestic!
https://rumble.com/vhm8ap-durham-audits-arrests-q-trump-game-over-we-have-it-all-assets-seized-f-and-.html
BOOM! Georgia 1st to DECERTIFY Election! Q+ Trump "I caught them! Things Will Get VERY INTERESTING!"
https://rumble.com/vhk7k3-boom-georgia-1st-to-decertify-election-q-trump-i-caught-them-things-will-ge.html
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
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