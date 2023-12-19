1948 Survivors Narrate How Israel Stole Palestine (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel OnePath Network at:-
10 Nov 2023
OnePath Network sat down with survivors of the 1948 Nakba, and those who were directly impacted. They narrate to us first hand how Israel forcefully displaced and ethnically cleansed the Palestinian people.
These individuals are now residing in Australia, and they narrate their lived experiences from the events of 1948 and subsequent events.
00:00 - Introduction
01:54 - Part 1: The Declaration of Israel
02:35 - Part 2: The Violent Displacement
04:36 - Part 3: The Massacre
07:50 - Part 4: The Theft
11:03 - Part 5: The right to return
