Emmanuel: Why Is Jesus Called “God Is With Us”?

Joseph, the betrothed of Mary, received the instruction from the angel of the Lord to marry the young virgin and to name the Holy Child ‘Emmanuel’. Just how significant is that name, and what 700-year-old prophecy did it fulfill?

Today on this special holiday edition of the Godcast, we look at the fascinating history of the Christmas hymn ‘O Come, O Come, Emmanuel.’ Over its 1200-year journey to our day, this carol not only declares the entrance of the Redemptive Christ into the world 2000 years ago but also proclaims His coming magnificent return.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/29/22.

