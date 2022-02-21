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Exposing The Super Satanic Halftime Show + Canada's Pastor Artur Pawlowski Is Arrested Again!!!
Thrivetime Show
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291 views • February 21, 2022
Clay Clark is joined by the hosts of www.TranscendingTheMatrix.com to expose the Satanic Super Bowl Half-Time Show Symbolism and is also joined by Cindy Chafian to share the latest updates about the ReAwaken America Tour favorite and the bold Canadian Pastor Art Pawlowski who was once again arrested for speaking out against the tyranny in Canada.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski - www.FreePastorArt.com

Scott Schara Lost His 19 Year-Old Daughter Grace Due to COVID-19 Medical Tyranny
www.OurAmazingGrace.net

Aiya Kelly, George Kelly & Pam

Warner Mendenhall - The Fight Against the Corruption in Ohio
www.HealthFreedomCounsel.com
https://www.ohiostandsup.org/

Gary Rabine | The Biggest Parking Lot Paver In Illinois
www.RabineGroup.com
www.RabineForGovernor.com

Deb - Wake Up Shift Happens & Scott - www.TranscendTheMatrix.com
**Insert the Weeknd Super Bowl Half-Time Show
The Weeknd Super Bowl Performance Foreshadowed the COVID-19 Pandemic - February 5th 2021 - Feb 8, 2016
Dancing In Cages Shakira and Jennifer Lopez - February 3rd 2020
Madonna Super Bowl Halftime Show - The Super Bowl XLVI halftime show took place on February 5, 2012
The 2012 London Olympics

Ralph Rebandt
www.RalphRebandtForGovernor.com

Craig Alan Thomas - www.CraigAlanThomas.com

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - 41 Tickets Remain
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 381Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 9 Tickets Remain
Keywords
clay clarkthrivetime showpastor artur pawlowskisatanic halftime show
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