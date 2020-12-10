General Welfare Presents: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, THE PARTY WARS INSIDE THE REVOLUTION 12/8/20

The two political parties are blowing up as the joint conspiracy of the Republican Party establishment and the fascist Democrats to keep Trump out begins to be fully exposed by their responses to the vote fraud situation. You have this Republican crowd in Georgia trying to elect two Republican Senators so that McConnell, Graham, and Grassly types can control the Senate in a Kamala Harris administration, at the same time they are fighting to block any effort to investigate voter fraud in Georgia. This may seem paradoxical including the call by Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood for voters not to vote for the Republican candidates in the two Senate run-off campaigns thereby potentially losing the Senate to the Democrats in a possible Harris administration. What is going on?



Trump's greatest problem was that he was being squeezed from all sides. One side was his dependency on the Republicans, while being assaulted from all other sides. This severely attenuated his ability to move for much of his intended policies. If successful, once Trump is no longer President, the duopoly party control can return to the best days of Obama when the love fest between Republicans and Democrats was at its peak. One problem, a large part of the American population, which supported Trump, will have no blinders this time on what the real situation is. They will not demure and be docile about the situation which they will desperately experience in its existential nature. Those are the real conditions for revolution and the fundamental change as both political parties blow up together. On the other hand, if Trump remains as President, the Republicans will lose control of the Republican Party, which will become a new kind of popular grassroots coalition like the one FDR crafted, and which could become the revolutionary vehicle for restoring national sovereignty on which everything depends.