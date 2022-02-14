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DEFEAT THE MANDATES CONVERGES ON SOCAL
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230 views • February 14, 2022
If you missed last month's Defeat the Mandates rally in D.C., ICAN is sponsoring a Defeat the Mandates event for the ages. It’s set in California, we’re teaming up with America’s lifeblood: it’s truckers, to kick off the start of a Freedom Convoy to our nation's Capital.
#DefeatTheMandatesCA
POSTED: February 14, 2022
#DefeatTheMandatesCA
POSTED: February 14, 2022
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