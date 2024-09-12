© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Viareggio, a 65-year-old woman, Cinzia Dal Pino, was arrested for intentional homicide after killing a man who had stolen her purse.
The incident occurred when she chased the thief, a 47-year-old Algerian named Malkoun Said, and hit him with her car, pinning him against a shop window.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, the man died from his injuries. The entire event was caught on security cameras. Dal Pino is currently in police custody
Source: https://vidmax.com/video/229292-woman-runs-over-the-purse-snatcher-that-robbed-her-killing-him