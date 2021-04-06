NutriMedical Report MonApr5th21 H2 DrTenpennyFoundationEduCapDrCahill+

Dr Sherry Tenpenny DO Foundation of Resources from EduCap for Immunization of World Plus New World of Glory Projects, Dr Delores Cahill on Board Also, with Visions for New Safe Godly World of Kingdom of God on Earth, Dr Carrie Madey DO Elijah Prophetess Against the Temples of Baal of Wiping Out Fertility and the Human Race with Transhumanizing Vaccines for Genetically Modified People, EduCap Project First Nations Medical Board, Get Family Membership, Donate for EduCap and Labs with Legal Test Certificaiton of T Cell and B Cell Immunity Legal Certifications, Announcing the 12 Apostels of the End of the Luciferic Age, Valley of Dry Bones Starts to Arise Soon with God’s Intervention Supernaturally with Marriage Supper of Lamb, Chemotoxic Fake Genetic Vaccines Resuce Protocols Kits, Final Twelve of 24 Elders Around Temple of God in Heavens, Moses – Dr Bill Deagle MD, Elijah – Dr Carrie Madej DO, Witness of Discernment of Spiritual Political Truth, Pastor Butch Paugh, Shofar Announcement of Feasts and Warning and Obstetrical Delivery of Bride of Saved Mankind, Dr Sherry Tenpenny DO, Visionary of God’s Future World of Peace and Harmony, Dr Delores Cahill, Rally of Troops Social Networks and Media and Finances, Mike Lindell, End Times King David of EphAmerica, Donald J Trump 45th 2nd Term Soon, Josh Bernstein, Forensic Pathologist of Facts and Revealer of Sin and Crimes Against God,