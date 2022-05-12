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James, Brother of Jesus
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39 views • May 12, 2022
Professor Robert Eisenman is one of the foremost experts on the origins of the world's three major religions. He's also an expert on the Dead Sea Scrolls and religious texts . He has published three expansive and best-selling books on these subjects, one of which is named "James, The Brother of Jesus." In this golden lecture he describes his search for the historical Jesus by looking closely at the wide variety of resources that we have regarding his brother, James who was the authentic leader of the early Church in Jerusalem until his death in 62 AD.
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