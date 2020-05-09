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Γιατροί ιδιοκτήτες κλινικών στις ΗΠΑ ξεσκεπάζουν όλη την αλήθεια για τον COVID 19
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2575 views • May 09, 2020
Το βίντεο αυτό μας το απαγόρευσε το «δημοκρατικό» youtube.
Δείτε τους 2 Γιατρούς Dan Erickson και Artin Massihi ιδιοκτήτες πολλών κλινικών στην κομητεία KERT οι οποίοι εξέτασαν πάνω από 7000 ασθενείς και συγκρίνουν τα δικά τους δεδομένα έναντι του CDC (κέντρο ελέγχου νοσημάτων) στο οποίο προϊσταται ο Antony Fauci
Δείτε τους 2 Γιατρούς Dan Erickson και Artin Massihi ιδιοκτήτες πολλών κλινικών στην κομητεία KERT οι οποίοι εξέτασαν πάνω από 7000 ασθενείς και συγκρίνουν τα δικά τους δεδομένα έναντι του CDC (κέντρο ελέγχου νοσημάτων) στο οποίο προϊσταται ο Antony Fauci
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