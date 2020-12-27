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SB Tactical SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace - Real vs Fake
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233 views • December 27, 2020
How to tell the difference between a genuine SB Tactical SBA3 pistol stabilizer and cheap counterfeit Chinese knock-offs. Some scumbags are selling fake $20 Chi-Com knock-offs on GunBroker, Auction Arms, Guns America, and other marketplaces. Some tips on how to spot a fake and how to avoid a scam artist seller.
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