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Pro-life activists uncover proof of massive aborted baby body parts ring, demand justice
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90 views • November 18, 2021
Pro-life advocates took to the streets of Alameda, California last week afer a local pro-life organization obtained documents detailing the purchase and sale of murdered unborn babies’ body parts between the University of California, San Francisco and bioscientific nonprofit foundation Advanced Bioscience Resources (ABR).
In 2015, ABR was one of multiple companies targeted by pro-life activist and Center for Medical Progress (CMP) founder David Daleiden for its involvement in the “live dismemberment and fetal organ harvesting” of unborn babies.
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In 2015, ABR was one of multiple companies targeted by pro-life activist and Center for Medical Progress (CMP) founder David Daleiden for its involvement in the “live dismemberment and fetal organ harvesting” of unborn babies.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Banned_Abortion_Trafficking_111821
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Banned_Abortion_Trafficking_111821
Follow LifeSite on social media: Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/
https://www.banned.video/
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