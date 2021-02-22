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Ron Wyatt at Mountain View Australia
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63 views • February 22, 2021
Description, This is a sermon that Ron gave in January 1999. You will see that he was a sincere Christian.
If you would like to see documentation of the things that God showed Ron, visit http://users.netconnect.com.au/~leedas/
To hear me sing, visit my mp3 site www.soundclick.com/cybertenor
For those of you that say that Ron Wyatt never excavated in Jerusalem. Please see this video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PkXwNHOhuVg
To see all our videos, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/atenorforjesus/videos
If you would like to see documentation of the things that God showed Ron, visit http://users.netconnect.com.au/~leedas/
To hear me sing, visit my mp3 site www.soundclick.com/cybertenor
For those of you that say that Ron Wyatt never excavated in Jerusalem. Please see this video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PkXwNHOhuVg
To see all our videos, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/atenorforjesus/videos
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