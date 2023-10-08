Create New Account
Matt Gaetz's 'Boo all you want' speech exposes the corruption in Congress - October 3, 2023
Published 13 hours ago

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, during the debate to toss out RINO Kevin McCarthy from the Speakership, Matt Gaetz exposes the corruption in Congress.  Swamp creatures boo.  Gaetz says "Boo all you want!"              

