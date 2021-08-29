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Shiloh: Hope for Israel and the Benjamites
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20 views • August 29, 2021
Sunday, August 29, 1:30 pm.
Due to Hurricane Ida, let's have a virtual Sunday school lesson this week. Our passage is about the children of Israel's war against the tribe of Benjamin. Both sides in the conflict needed to give up their pride and look to Jesus. One of the names for Jesus in the Old Testament is found in Genesis 49:10: "Shiloh." Shiloh is a name for Israel's Messiah, the Son of God who was born, lived, died, and rose again in Israel two thousand years ago.
Due to Hurricane Ida, let's have a virtual Sunday school lesson this week. Our passage is about the children of Israel's war against the tribe of Benjamin. Both sides in the conflict needed to give up their pride and look to Jesus. One of the names for Jesus in the Old Testament is found in Genesis 49:10: "Shiloh." Shiloh is a name for Israel's Messiah, the Son of God who was born, lived, died, and rose again in Israel two thousand years ago.
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