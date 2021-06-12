COVID-19: WE ARE THE PREY - MASS MURDER WAS PLANNED W/ DR. PETER BREGGIN (1OF2)

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Dr. Peter Breggin joins the program to discuss his research, which was originally used in trial, but now has turned into a full book "COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey". We discuss the actions leading up to the last two years and how it shows, without a doubt, the intentional plans by globalists and China, aided by tech billionaires, media pundits, and corrupt politicians to usher in their great reset & world domination thru brutal means by terrorizing, mass murder and instilling fear in the masses under the guise of world health.
You can purchase you copy at https://WeAreThePrey.com
See more articles and research at https://breggin.com/coronavirus-resource-center/
"Covid-19 and the Global Predators is an absolutely authoritative book describing the root causes of the genocide and crimes against humanity that we are still living through. It is a bright light of clarity in a world of dark confusion. God should bless Dr. Breggin and his wife with good health and a long life. Thank you for this gift."
Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko MD
"This book is a must-read-now-to-understand what is happening before our very eyes. Sit forward, with both feet on the ground and be ready for the most gripping nonfiction that just rocketed into your library. What you will learn may save you and your family in the turbulent times ahead."
Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Desolate" by Zac Nelson, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.