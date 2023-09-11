Pastors/ Elders Will You Warn the Saints : C-19 Round 2

We are headed into COVID-19 Round 2. What will it be? Will you warn the saints of the physical and spiritual dangers of the vaccines, or tell them it's your choice? I beg you not to take the easy way out. It may cost you and the saints the Lord has given you their souls.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/pfizer-covid-vaccine-contract-revealed-long-term-effects-adverse-effects-not-currently-known/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.