Pastors/ Elders Will You Warn the Saints : C-19 Round 2
Published 13 hours ago

We are headed into COVID-19 Round 2. What will it be? Will you warn the saints of the physical and spiritual dangers of the vaccines, or tell them it's your choice? I beg you not to take the easy way out. It may cost you and the saints the Lord has given you their souls.  

https://www.infowars.com/posts/pfizer-covid-vaccine-contract-revealed-long-term-effects-adverse-effects-not-currently-known/

vaccinesrepentanceshepherdshirelingscovid-19 round 2saints tested

