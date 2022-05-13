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Hugo Talks: This Is EXACTLY What The Satanist Want! [10.05.2022]
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144 views • May 13, 2022
The majority of people (99,9999%) can't or don't want to think for themselves.
“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right”
- George Orwell, 1984
46,544 views May 10, 2022
Hugo Talks
https://youtu.be/Hip-Uu6siJc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyQhqoFYPTqDea9TyrqMhrQ
“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right”
- George Orwell, 1984
46,544 views May 10, 2022
Hugo Talks
https://youtu.be/Hip-Uu6siJc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyQhqoFYPTqDea9TyrqMhrQ
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