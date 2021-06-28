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ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE JUNE 28, 2021
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840 views • June 28, 2021
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE JUNE 28, 2021
Compilation of the most recent information concerning the Az Audit I could find. All videos are from today 6/28/21.
*NOTE* NOTHING OFFICIAL RELEASED YET
List of content and content providers:
Dr. Kelli Ward gives the latest on Arizona's Election Audit
https://rumble.com/embed/vgk1b7/?pub=h35lb
OAN’s Christina Bobb Releases Latest Updates from Arizona Audit and Schedule Release
https://rumble.com/embed/vgk2e5/?pub=h35lb
Rudy Giuliani discusses the Arizona audits
https://rumble.com/embed/vgjrl7/?pub=h35lb
Arizona Election Audit Bombshell – Released Monday, 3626
Published June 26, 2021
https://rumble.com/embed/vgh72b/?pub=h35lb
=============================
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
(for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/The-Great-Awakening-102724082062115
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
Compilation of the most recent information concerning the Az Audit I could find. All videos are from today 6/28/21.
*NOTE* NOTHING OFFICIAL RELEASED YET
List of content and content providers:
Dr. Kelli Ward gives the latest on Arizona's Election Audit
https://rumble.com/embed/vgk1b7/?pub=h35lb
OAN’s Christina Bobb Releases Latest Updates from Arizona Audit and Schedule Release
https://rumble.com/embed/vgk2e5/?pub=h35lb
Rudy Giuliani discusses the Arizona audits
https://rumble.com/embed/vgjrl7/?pub=h35lb
Arizona Election Audit Bombshell – Released Monday, 3626
Published June 26, 2021
https://rumble.com/embed/vgh72b/?pub=h35lb
=============================
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
(for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/The-Great-Awakening-102724082062115
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
Keywords
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