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"Refugees" from Somalia get new $40,000 SUVs from Feds while more Americans are evicted and can't afford food!!
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141 views • December 06, 2021
I observed 2 Somalians speaking no English each driving new, expensive Chevy Suburban SUVs.
Several Reports are the Federal government is giving billions of our tax $$ to so called "refugees" that are not vetted, not checked for deadly diseases, criminal records, terrorist activities from hostile countries like muslim Somalia and Sudan.
Meanwhile, white christians from South Africa are being genocided for being white and are not allowed into the USA who would fit in with our Judeo Christian culture.
It's glaringly obvious now, even to the most oblivious sheeple, this is a globalist, hostile takeover from within.
Unlike our ancestors, these so called "Refugees" do not take an Oath of Allegiance to the USA, or respect or adhere to our values and laws, or even bother to learn English.
The globalist run government does not require they take the poison jabs or even learn English(I had to listen to them speak in Somali for hours apparently not needing paid work or English classes).
Reports are, like in Europe, these fakeugees are getting double the average american worker wage for doing nothing.
I haven't verified that yet but I found it disturbing 2 of them I observed at a Cafe drive new $40,000 SUVs paid with our taxpayer $. I can't even afford a car, take the bus and walk for miles as a fulltime reporter trying to eke some $$ from subscribers.
HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER
If you watch my videos and support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism a $$$ contribution enables me to continue my work countering the globalist agenda to destroy our US Constitutional Republic.
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount for payment instructions.
Paid followers and subscribers receive VIP alerts, special advisory emails and personal consultations including help getting exemptions from mask wearing and the jabs.
Thanks for your support and watching my reports.
My investigations and activism are now mainly focused on securing the border, 1st, 2nd Amendment defense, jobs, businesses for legal US citizens. And I am very active fighting the death jab and 5g genocide.
Jonathan Adler
The Calaz Infowarrior
[email protected]
Several Reports are the Federal government is giving billions of our tax $$ to so called "refugees" that are not vetted, not checked for deadly diseases, criminal records, terrorist activities from hostile countries like muslim Somalia and Sudan.
Meanwhile, white christians from South Africa are being genocided for being white and are not allowed into the USA who would fit in with our Judeo Christian culture.
It's glaringly obvious now, even to the most oblivious sheeple, this is a globalist, hostile takeover from within.
Unlike our ancestors, these so called "Refugees" do not take an Oath of Allegiance to the USA, or respect or adhere to our values and laws, or even bother to learn English.
The globalist run government does not require they take the poison jabs or even learn English(I had to listen to them speak in Somali for hours apparently not needing paid work or English classes).
Reports are, like in Europe, these fakeugees are getting double the average american worker wage for doing nothing.
I haven't verified that yet but I found it disturbing 2 of them I observed at a Cafe drive new $40,000 SUVs paid with our taxpayer $. I can't even afford a car, take the bus and walk for miles as a fulltime reporter trying to eke some $$ from subscribers.
HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER
If you watch my videos and support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism a $$$ contribution enables me to continue my work countering the globalist agenda to destroy our US Constitutional Republic.
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount for payment instructions.
Paid followers and subscribers receive VIP alerts, special advisory emails and personal consultations including help getting exemptions from mask wearing and the jabs.
Thanks for your support and watching my reports.
My investigations and activism are now mainly focused on securing the border, 1st, 2nd Amendment defense, jobs, businesses for legal US citizens. And I am very active fighting the death jab and 5g genocide.
Jonathan Adler
The Calaz Infowarrior
[email protected]
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