BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Refugees" from Somalia get new $40,000 SUVs from Feds while more Americans are evicted and can't afford food!!
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
83 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
141 views • December 06, 2021
I observed 2 Somalians speaking no English each driving new, expensive Chevy Suburban SUVs.

Several Reports are the Federal government is giving billions of our tax $$ to so called "refugees" that are not vetted, not checked for deadly diseases, criminal records, terrorist activities from hostile countries like muslim Somalia and Sudan.

Meanwhile, white christians from South Africa are being genocided for being white and are not allowed into the USA who would fit in with our Judeo Christian culture.

It's glaringly obvious now, even to the most oblivious sheeple, this is a globalist, hostile takeover from within.

Unlike our ancestors, these so called "Refugees" do not take an Oath of Allegiance to the USA, or respect or adhere to our values and laws, or even bother to learn English.

The globalist run government does not require they take the poison jabs or even learn English(I had to listen to them speak in Somali for hours apparently not needing paid work or English classes).

Reports are, like in Europe, these fakeugees are getting double the average american worker wage for doing nothing.

I haven't verified that yet but I found it disturbing 2 of them I observed at a Cafe drive new $40,000 SUVs paid with our taxpayer $. I can't even afford a car, take the bus and walk for miles as a fulltime reporter trying to eke some $$ from subscribers.

HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER

If you watch my videos and support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism a $$$ contribution enables me to continue my work countering the globalist agenda to destroy our US Constitutional Republic.

Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount for payment instructions.

Paid followers and subscribers receive VIP alerts, special advisory emails and personal consultations including help getting exemptions from mask wearing and the jabs.

Thanks for your support and watching my reports.

My investigations and activism are now mainly focused on securing the border, 1st, 2nd Amendment defense, jobs, businesses for legal US citizens. And I am very active fighting the death jab and 5g genocide.

Jonathan Adler
The Calaz Infowarrior
[email protected]
Keywords
corruptionfederalrefugees
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pentagon Installs Flock License Plate Readers at Parking Facilities Under No-Bid Contract

Pentagon Installs Flock License Plate Readers at Parking Facilities Under No-Bid Contract

Douglas Harrington
Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Garrison Vance
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy