Who is A Beast that Rules? With Jesse Knock & Dr. Stephen Pidgeon

Welcome & thank you for watching this presentation. Please be advised we are examining the popular thought on one particular figure based here in the United Kingdom out of other popular contenders in the united States. As Dr. Pidgeon said in this presentation, we should consider going back to re-read scripture, throwing away all pre-conceived notions about the Antichrist and consider rather than a person, a system or entity which we at EWHAL uphold.

TO BE UNNOTICABLE, BY STAYING VISABLE IN A SETTING THAT MASKS PRESENCE !!!"The Coming Antichrist" We examine this term OR if its a Man or a Entity

Both Scripture and Yahusha give us the signs as prophetic indicators to watch out for who is this man, which is generally the repudiated thought. But again is this a man or a entity? In this presentation we address the prophecies unique to the man of lawlessness.

We are indeed living in prophetic times, seeing the books of Revelation and Daniel unfolding in light of current events taking place in our lifetime and merging with prophetic scripture.





