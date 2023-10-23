Not Radical Enough

Without reaching the youth we have no future.

Review of an article called The Millennial Mindset:

https://counter-currents.com/2023/10/the-millennial-mindset/

My response to the article is summed up with this: Either this younger generation will witness the extinction of the White race, or it will rise up in an orgy of violence and rebuild what was lost; my prayer if for the later.

At some point, enough young people will realize that playing by the rules of the enemies means extinction. That will be the wake up moment -- it cannot come soon enough.