Not Radical Enough

Without reaching the youth we have no future.
Review of an article called The Millennial Mindset:
https://counter-currents.com/2023/10/the-millennial-mindset/
My response to the article is summed up with this: Either this younger generation will witness the extinction of the White race, or it will rise up in an orgy of violence and rebuild what was lost; my prayer if for the later.
At some point, enough young people will realize that playing by the rules of the enemies means extinction. That will be the wake up moment -- it cannot come soon enough.
