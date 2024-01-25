RACIST ASS LIBERALS.

Check out the racist bigotry spewing out of the mouth of Ana Kasparian in this September 24, 2023 TYT video. The lady who bills herself as "progressive", " tolerant" and "accepting" , lets the world know what she really thinks about "Nonwhite Voters" :
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.