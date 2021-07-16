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VOTER MACHINE TAMPERING Poll challenger - batteries removed could erase data!
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71 views • July 16, 2021
Patrick Colbeck appeared on 'The Stew Peters Show' to discuss the ongoing forensic audit efforts in the battleground state of Michigan. During the interview, Colbeck revealed that individuals are allegedly removing batteries from Dominion voting machines, resetting the machines to their factory defaults and potentially erasing all of the stored data being questioned by millions of Americans demanding forensic audits of the 2020 election.
www.StewPeters.tv
www.StewPeters.tv
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