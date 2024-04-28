Create New Account
Proof that God Exists:" Back to Seminary wFr. Chris Alar - Explaining the Faith
Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on April 27, 2024


Is there either scientific proof or philosophical proof that God exists? Hear Fr. Chris Alar teach what he learned in seminary from St. Thomas Aquinas and others and how to explain how God must exist.


godchristiancatholicproofexistsfr chris alarexplaining the faith

