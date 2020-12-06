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Wales ID cards & UK Military INFOWAR unit against skeptics
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33 views • December 06, 2020
Alex Christoforou - 3 Dec 2020
Report: UK Deploys Military INFOWAR Unit Against Vaccine Skeptics
Psyops outfit turned on the public to ensure no one strays from the acceptable opinion on the vaccine
The British government has mobilised an elite “information warfare” unit to combat “anti-vaccine militants” and interrupt their “propaganda content” online, according to a report in The Sunday Times.
The report (behind a paywall) says that the unit is usually used to assist with operations against al-Qaeda and the Taliban, but now will be turned on to those who dare question the sanctity of COVID vaccination.
Link: https://summit.news/2020/12/01/report-uk-deploys-military-infowar-unit-against-covid-vaccine-skeptics/
Report: UK Deploys Military INFOWAR Unit Against Vaccine Skeptics
Psyops outfit turned on the public to ensure no one strays from the acceptable opinion on the vaccine
The British government has mobilised an elite “information warfare” unit to combat “anti-vaccine militants” and interrupt their “propaganda content” online, according to a report in The Sunday Times.
The report (behind a paywall) says that the unit is usually used to assist with operations against al-Qaeda and the Taliban, but now will be turned on to those who dare question the sanctity of COVID vaccination.
Link: https://summit.news/2020/12/01/report-uk-deploys-military-infowar-unit-against-covid-vaccine-skeptics/
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