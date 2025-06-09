What do I do what I do?

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Dr Darrell Wolfe: I want to ask you a question. Judy, why do you do what you do?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: It's my calling from God, honestly, from the time I was born, because I'm an identical twin, but actually quite the day in my life was June 5, 1968. And that happens to be the day Bobby Kennedy Sr. was assassinated. And I was in Washington, DC. My parents got divorced. We ended up in Washington, DC, and my grandfather, the Cherokee Indian, just saying, Granddaddy, why are they killing pastors and leaders? What's going on? And so he was telling me about God and faith, and I was crying because I got myself in trouble by getting kicked out of Catholic school in Michigan, because I don't do hypocrisy. I don't do hypocrisy, and I don't do religion. We're one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all, we're sovereign beings, and according to the generations, our lineage.

So as an identical twin, my grandfather stopped me from crying by basically saying, Ah, you're the most special of all because you get the road not taken. You get to maintain the stem cell lineage, the lineage, and so I've always thought about it of a special anointing from God. This is my purpose.

06/06/2025 - The Real Dr Judy Show: https://rumble.com/v6uef1z-he-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

In case you missed it, watch the replay of the Heroes of the Faith:

Part 1: https://rumble.com/v6uh9y7-healers-of-the-faith-with-dr.-judy-mikovits.html

Part 2: https://rumble.com/v6uhn35-healers-of-the-faith-part-2.html