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Luke 1-3 OUR WORLD CAN ONLY BE SAVED IF CHRIST RESUMES HIS RULE OVER IT!
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10 views • June 21, 2021
LUKE 1-3
You have tried subjective truth of men, why not now chose the objective truth of God?
Coming out of the spiritual dark ages means that we will realize that spiritual warfare is between the ways of men and the ways of God, the Bible, faith system, preaching, etc. all of God is exceedingly abundantly greater than we ever imagined Eph. 3:20. The way's of God are as High as the heavens above the ways of men Isaiah 55:8-9!
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
806-416-0747 leave a message
16462 Highway 203
Wellington Texas 79095
You have tried subjective truth of men, why not now chose the objective truth of God?
Coming out of the spiritual dark ages means that we will realize that spiritual warfare is between the ways of men and the ways of God, the Bible, faith system, preaching, etc. all of God is exceedingly abundantly greater than we ever imagined Eph. 3:20. The way's of God are as High as the heavens above the ways of men Isaiah 55:8-9!
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
806-416-0747 leave a message
16462 Highway 203
Wellington Texas 79095
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