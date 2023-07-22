Gardening 101 - 2 tools for efficiency / Sharpening a hoe

In This Video I Talk about two crucial tools to save time in growing food. I also talk about our specific approach to growing food for optimal health and truly feeding ourselves from the home farm... At the end of the video i also demonstrate how to sharpen a hoe...
Personnal Thanks to Mike Adams and Brighteon.com - This is the only platform where my videos are being viewed... Thank You for your Integrity and Dedication!
I am also getting a few views on Bitchute and Rumble, I think there's hope over there...
The Craftsman
