Gardening 101 - 2 tools for efficiency / Sharpening a hoe
In This Video I Talk about two crucial tools to save time in growing food. I also talk about our specific approach to growing food for optimal health and truly feeding ourselves from the home farm... At the end of the video i also demonstrate how to sharpen a hoe...

Personnal Thanks to Mike Adams and Brighteon.com - This is the only platform where my videos are being viewed... Thank You for your Integrity and Dedication! 

 I am also getting a few views on Bitchute and Rumble, I think there's hope over there...

The Craftsman

