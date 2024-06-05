Millions of fake Christians became prepper hoarders instead of selling their homes to give to poor

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2024). When the millions of Western feminist nations’ post-1960s most evil dumbest generation “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender freaks” fake Christians heard our real Christians’ warnings about God’s coming judgment upon them, they immediately became prepper hoarders to hoard guns & emergency food & Steve Quayle’s useless meaningless worthless emergency gold to fight God’s judgment wrath, instead of obeying our commands to sell all their homes & satanic retirement pensions & church buildings & Christian ministry businesses & emergency food & guns & emergency gold, and to refund the illegal tithe income tax they extorted using God’s name, and to give the leftover money to the poor & widows & orphans. You will know who the fake Christians are, because they always do the extreme opposite of what we tell them, or they just ignore us and do nothing. They are the dumbest people that have ever existed in human history, because their uncovered women’s heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and they demon-possess their post-1960s sons & grandsons with their over 50% divorce rate in Western feminist nations’ Christian communities and other dysfunctional families. They will all get killed by sword & famine & plague & demon army judgment. Warn all your church donators and 6 billion humans and God’s spiritual army that Satan Lucifer and his Shambhala Satanist headquarter fake ascended masters fallen angel vampire devils and their U.S. Navy space fleet and Nazi imperial space fleet have weakened the Western Christian nations’ military (NATO), and strengthened Russia and China’s economy to build up their military & technology & weapons systems, in order to eradicate & obliterate & exterminate Christianity from the earth (except for Satan Lucifer’s Nicolaitan Christian churches & fake Christianity that is scheduled to be part of his Luciferian interfaith ecumenical one-world religion). Or else, cover-up your U.S. Navy space fleet and Nazi imperial space fleet, who are trying to kill you, and side with Satan Lucifer already, and have the blood of all your church donators & 6 billion humans on your dirty cowardly traitor “Judas Iscariot” hands, you mass murderer millions of Nicolaitan clergy class laity class Satanist pagan religious system’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” unbiblical fake job position pastor political commissar information monopoly dictator Corporate Christianity CEO “church donators’ popularity fearing” infiltrated 5th column army Pharisee pastor scumbag, and cowardly traitor “Judas Iscariot” silent condoning “truth cover-up” “U.S. Navy space fleet & Nazi imperial space fleet nuclear missile attack cover-up infiltrated church member” national traitor patriot nationalist “mass murderer of Western feminist nations’ populace” fake Christian scumbag. This daily sermon needs to be preached against these Western feminist nations’ 2 billion fake Christians fanatic right-wing conservative nationalist patriot “preppers of emergency guns & food” churchgoers “cowardly traitors to their own nation and betrayers of their own countrymen” silent-condoning cover-up-agents church-infiltrators truth-blocking real-Christian-expulsing fighters-against-God sick demented church donators and millions of cowardly traitor fake pastors. Their nationalist patriot fake Christians’ treachery against their own Western Christian nations and Christianity, and their siding with their executioner U.S. Navy space fleet and Nazi imperial space fleet and Shambhala Satanist headquarters fake ascended masters fallen angel devils will go down in the history of humankind as the greatest treachery & betrayal against our human specie and our Almighty Holy God YHWH Jesus and his Creation.





