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12 Prominent Scientists and MD's to EU - Address Urgent Safety Concerns or HALT Covid Vaccination
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250 views • March 14, 2021
11/03/2021 - In an open letter published this week, a group of 12 prominent scientists and doctors questioned “whether cardinal issues regarding the safety of the vaccines were adequately addressed prior to their approval” by the European Medicines Agency.

They wrote: “Moreover, there have been numerous media reports from around the world of care homes being struck by COVID-19 within days of vaccination of residents. While we recognise that these occurrences might, every one of them, have been unfortunate coincidences, we are concerned that there has been and there continues to be inadequate scrutiny of the possible causes of illness or death under these circumstances, and especially so in the absence of post-mortems examinations.”

In their original letter, sent Feb. 28 via email to the EMA, the group asked the EMA to provide responses to seven safety-related issues within ”seven days and address all our concerns substantively. Should you choose not to comply with this reasonable request, we will make this letter public.”
The authors, led by Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, professor emeritus of medical microbiology and immunology, and former chair, Institute of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene, Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, have not yet received a response from the EMA.

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