Commie Agenda (woke) Detailed, SOLUTION Included

Featuring Vincent Kennedy on the breakdown of how/why this is happening now, and Yuri Bezmenov with the #Solution. Of course, if you've seen Yuri's interviews which I strongly recommend to get a grasp of how Marxism and Communism were woven into society, you know about #Demoralization and the other key steps in undermining a nation, and psychological warfare #5GW. Remember #Tradition. Have #Faith. #BePrepared #GYOF Don't get on the train. "This, too, shall pass."

Yuri Bezmenov quote hoodie: https://www.ebay.com/itm/234283452210

linktr.ee/mjtank108

