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FREEDOM CONVOY 2022 CANADA
Charlie The Mystical Chap
Charlie The Mystical Chap
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180 views • January 27, 2022
The Convoy is now 150 km / 93 miles long. Thousands of US Trucks are joining the CONVOY. Canadian truckers are blowing their horns over the federal government's handling of rules around COVID-19 vaccination status. Destination Ottawa, Canada.
The “freedom convoy” rolled out from BC through Alberta Monday on its way to Ottawa, in protest of the federal government’s vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers.
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