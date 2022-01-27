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FREEDOM CONVOY 2022 CANADA
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180 views • January 27, 2022
The Convoy is now 150 km / 93 miles long. Thousands of US Trucks are joining the CONVOY. Canadian truckers are blowing their horns over the federal government's handling of rules around COVID-19 vaccination status. Destination Ottawa, Canada.
The “freedom convoy” rolled out from BC through Alberta Monday on its way to Ottawa, in protest of the federal government’s vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers.
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WWG1WGA
Most people don’t want to be part of the process.
They just want to be part of the outcome, but the process is where you figure out whose worth being part of the outcome.
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THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
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The “freedom convoy” rolled out from BC through Alberta Monday on its way to Ottawa, in protest of the federal government’s vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers.
_
WWG1WGA
Most people don’t want to be part of the process.
They just want to be part of the outcome, but the process is where you figure out whose worth being part of the outcome.
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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