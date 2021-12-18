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We the People do not recognize Prisoners of Conscience
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95 views • December 18, 2021
We the People understand that the supreme law of the land is the safety and well being of the people. We understand that when the people have been abandoned by their public servants, it is our right and our duty to stand up and alleviate ourselves of this fraudulent authority.
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