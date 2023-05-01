Create New Account
The investigation has revealed that the defendants, Lu JianWang and Chen JinPing and others have agreed to act as agents of the PRC government without prior notification to the Attorney General
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p2fotv8fdaa

2023.04.27 [NFSC Speaks: Infiltration Files]

"The investigation has revealed that the defendants, Lu JianWang and Chen JinPing and others have agreed to act as agents of the PRC government without prior notification to the Attorney General. Lu, Chen, and others have operated an unofficial police station in New York City on behalf of the Fuzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau (FPSB)."


💥"When made aware of the FBI investigation, Lu and Chen destroyed electronic evidence of their communications with their primary liaison at the Ministry of Public Security (MPS official-1), who had conspired with Lu and Chen in the operation of the unofficial police station in New York City."


DVS 7.0 @officialdvs7 Roy @royguo on @NFSCSpeaks


