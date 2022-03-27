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Chemtrail Cruising - what it all looks like from above.
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173 views • March 27, 2022
Cruise up with the weather balloon as it travels up through the chemical haze to see just how high these jets really go. On the way up see a jet laying out a fresh chemtrail across the sun .. and at the end see the tiny moon microscopic in the distance way down the plane ..
The only place on earth you can always see the moon no matter where it is in the world and the only place it can be seen this tiny .. so forget the ball ..!
The only place on earth you can always see the moon no matter where it is in the world and the only place it can be seen this tiny .. so forget the ball ..!
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