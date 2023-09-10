OBAMA SIGNS ONE WORLD TRADE CENTER BEAM

God the Father: The antichrist is now ready to reveal himself

August 7, 2013

My dearest daughter, the world must prepare for the arrival of the greatest enemy of humanity since My children were placed on this Earth.

The antichrist is now ready to reveal himself and his plan is this. He will wait until wars rage everywhere. Then he will step in and create a false peace in the state of Israel by joining them with Palestine in an unlikely alliance. Everyone will lavish praise on him. He will not stop there, for he will move at a pace which will astonish many and he will negotiate peace agreements in many war-torn nations. Again, he will be praised and then be admired, with an extraordinary devotion by billions all over the world.

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/08/07/god-the-father-the-antichrist-is-now-ready-to-reveal-himself/

The antichrist will create grants to entice companies, organisations, as well as charities, to work for his new one world trade centre

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/10/19/the-antichrist-will-create-grants-to-entice-companies-organisations-as-well-as-charities-to-work-for-his-new-one-world-trade-centre/



























