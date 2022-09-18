The economic ANNIHILATION of Europe - Gonzalo Lira & Mike Adams

Situation Update, Sep 16, 2022 - The economic ANNIHILATION of Europe - Gonzalo Lira and Mike Adams
Gonzalo Lira (Part 1)
- Features the first hour of an extended interview with Gonzalo Lira
- Why Ukraine's counter offensive was a victory for #Russia
- Description of the losses of Ukraine's military men and equipment
- Why western politicians and media talking heads are incompetent and wrong
- "Suicide sanctions" and the self-inflicted annihilation of Europe
- How Western Europe will be reduced to an impoverished wasteland
- Why #Putin prefers to AVOID escalation of this war
- The destruction of European industry, followed by finance
- Details on the expected wave of civil unrest across Europe, and the weaponization of government to brutally repress public protests
