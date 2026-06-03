Are Christians Really Free to Sin? | Studies with Stearman-JUNE 3 2026

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What did the Apostle Paul really mean when he said believers are “free”? In today's study Gary takes us through 1 Corinthians 8–9, exploring Christian liberty, grace, legalism, and the balance between freedom and love. Paul’s message is just as relevant today as believers struggle with guilt, rules, and spiritual bondage.
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