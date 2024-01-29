Create New Account
Published 15 hours ago

A transformation in consciousness is underway. This awakening is widely needed in this time of challenge.

The creative process is very important to the renewal of our lives and our world. The source of the holistic reality through which we live and grow is creative awareness.

Developing a community engaged in creative awareness can produce solutions to our multiple crises and formation of a new path of living in harmony with nature.


~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com/

~ program archives, notes, resources: https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com


Keywords
