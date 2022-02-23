2-month salary owed by Chinese Railroad Company in Laos and Laos policemen hired and showed up by the Company

A lady was being followed up every day even when she goes groceryA Chinese railroad company and its workers argued and went on a riot in Laos office, because the salary is owed for two months. China Railway Company also sent the Laotian police together to protect and supervise, not to allow the workers of China Railway Company to return to their home country to spend the Chinese Spring Festival.Chinese Communist Party Rule has developed around the world, even the Southeast Asian country Laos.The woman in this video, who was followed by three local men on January 29, 2022, even on her way to buy groceries, kept following the woman.The lady posted her address, her name and his phone number on the internet in Changshu, Jiangsu Province, China, asking for help because she had lost her freedom.These three men were questioned too many times and never said a word, which is what happens in developed cities under the control of the Communist Party in China, where no one is allowed to speak and even less personal freedom.