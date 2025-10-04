BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DISCLOSED: Pfizer's vaccines cause cancer
Be Children of Light
323 views • 22 hours ago

 "We have a person who had four Pfizer vaccines, and then a year after that came down with a colon cancer and there were three biopsies taken, two before death and one after. The person died of this. We used a tool called PCR to look for the Pfizer's vaccine sequence and then resorted to a process known as voluminous sequencing to sequence the tissue to see if there's any Pfizer sequence in there. And there is. And shockingly there's a lot of it," researcher Kevin McKernan said.

vaccinesmark of the beastdeathsreactionsadverse
