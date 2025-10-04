DISCLOSED: Pfizer's vaccines cause cancer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We have a person who had four Pfizer vaccines, and then a year after that came down with a colon cancer and there were three biopsies taken, two before death and one after. The person died of this. We used a tool called PCR to look for the Pfizer's vaccine sequence and then resorted to a process known as voluminous sequencing to sequence the tissue to see if there's any Pfizer sequence in there. And there is. And shockingly there's a lot of it," researcher Kevin McKernan said.