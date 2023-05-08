Gonzalo Lira's last short video Before SBU Arrest - Joe Biden Will Be Removed - Kamala Will Be President - 2023.04.27

This last short video premiered on the 27th April. Gonzalo's last Tweet was on Sunday, 30th April, a week ago today.
Join my Patreon for weekly interactive livestreams: https://www.patreon.com/GonzaloLira
Please follow me: https://twitter.com/GonzaloLira1968
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.