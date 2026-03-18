COVID Effectively Treated by Ancient Chinese Medicine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How ancient Chinese medicine diagnosis' COVID and upper respiratory infections and uses a unique medical paradigm to provide individualized treatment.
This includes an introduction to the 6 pathogenic factors with follow up videos on more detail and the current science evidence on Traditional Chinese Medicine. This is designed to be very practical for everyday use.
Chapter 1