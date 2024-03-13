Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr.SHIVA Tells the WHOLE TRUTH at the RIGHT TIME to ShatterTheSwarm.com
channel image
What is happening
9224 Subscribers
Shop now
107 views
Published 16 hours ago


Mar 11, 2024
For over 40 years I’ve CONSISTENTLY exposed the WHOLE TRUTH at the RIGHT TIME to empower you with RIGHT EDUCATION so YOU may win TruthFreedomHealth.com Now, I ask you MOBILIZE for Shiva4President.com - the ONLY force that can ShatterTheSwarm.com Be the Light, Dr.SHIVA VOLUNTEER at Shiva4President.com
Transcript
Keywords
healthfreedomtruth2024candidate for presidentdr shiva ayyaduraidr shivamit phdright timewhole truthshattertheswarm com

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket