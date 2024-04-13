Speaker Johnson - Proof of U.S. Citizenship Required for Federal Elections
57 views
•
Published a day ago
•
Speaker Johnson Unveils Voter Legislation During Press Conference with Donald Trump: Proof of U.S. Citizenship Required for Federal Elections — Will Remove Non-Citizens from Existing Voter Rolls
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/speaker-johnson-unveils-new-voter-legislation-during-press/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/speaker-johnson-unveils-new-voter-legislation-during-press/
Keywords
federal electionsspeaker johnsonproof of us citizenship required for
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos