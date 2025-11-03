© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charles Leclerc Engaged to Alexandra Saint Mleux | Ferrari F1 Star’s Happy News
Description
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has announced his engagement to Alexandra Saint Mleux with heartfelt photos shared on Instagram. The couple, who began dating in 2023, are set to start a new chapter amidst Leclerc’s rising F1 career. Watch for exclusive updates and reactions.
Hashtags
#CharlesLeclerc #AlexandraSaintMleux #FerrariF1 #F1 #EngagementNews #Formula1 #F1Lifestyle #F1News