NUCLEAR MISSILES TO ATTACK MYSTERY BABYLON

Zechariah describes flying metal rolls (NOT SCROLLS) which deliver wicked fire, contain an extremely dense metal, flying across the whole earth. Their payload destroys houses, buildings, and stones, and then leaves a residue. The precise dimensions and even the firing mechanism is described. The target described is Shinar (Babylon). It looks like MYSTERY SHINAR.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.