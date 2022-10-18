NUCLEAR MISSILES TO ATTACK MYSTERY BABYLON

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Zechariah describes flying metal rolls (NOT SCROLLS) which deliver wicked fire, contain an extremely dense metal, flying across the whole earth. Their payload destroys houses, buildings, and stones, and then leaves a residue. The precise dimensions and even the firing mechanism is described. The target described is Shinar (Babylon). It looks like MYSTERY SHINAR.