【G-Times News】A Catastrophe for Xi and the Chinese people Would be Putin's Demise
40 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1oqm645d

Putin may not survive very long due to an incurable illness, according to Miles Guo, who made the announcement live on September 18.  The communist state in China won’t have anyone to converse with after Putin’s passing.  The new administration may not accept this prior partnership between Xi Jinping and Putin, therefore working with it under the auspices of the United States and Europe is not definitely a choice for the new regime.  What the Chinese communist Party (CCP) previously collaborated on in Russia will be lost if there is civil in the country

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
