Funnel Of Fraud

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The Never-Ending Funnel Of Cash
* Dem party finds itself in the middle of the biggest financial fraud case in U.S. history.
* History has a way of repeating itself.
* Crypto apocalypse as FTX exchange goes belly-up — the worst crash since Madoff.
* Dem scam artist bought midterms.
* SBF was the Dems’ darling.
* Crypto fraudster raided clients’ accounts to fund Dem midterm wins; robbed investors and lied to Congress.
* It turns out you don’t need to know math to launch a crypto Ponzi scheme.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 14 November 2022