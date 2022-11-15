Funnel Of Fraud

The Never-Ending Funnel Of Cash
* Dem party finds itself in the middle of the biggest financial fraud case in U.S. history.
* History has a way of repeating itself.
* Crypto apocalypse as FTX exchange goes belly-up — the worst crash since Madoff.
* Dem scam artist bought midterms.
* SBF was the Dems’ darling.
* Crypto fraudster raided clients’ accounts to fund Dem midterm wins; robbed investors and lied to Congress.
* It turns out you don’t need to know math to launch a crypto Ponzi scheme.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 14 November 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.