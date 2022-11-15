Create New Account
Funnel Of Fraud
Son of the Republic
Published 14 days ago

The Never-Ending Funnel Of Cash

* Dem party finds itself in the middle of the biggest financial fraud case in U.S. history.

* History has a way of repeating itself.

* Crypto apocalypse as FTX exchange goes belly-up — the worst crash since Madoff.

* Dem scam artist bought midterms.

* SBF was the Dems’ darling.

* Crypto fraudster raided clients’ accounts to fund Dem midterm wins; robbed investors and lied to Congress.

* It turns out you don’t need to know math to launch a crypto Ponzi scheme.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 14 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6315580276112

cryptocurrencytreasoncorruptionjesse wattersmoney launderingjoe bidenfraudelection interferenceukrainescamponzi schemeracketkhazariaslush fundbernie madoffvolodymyr zelenskydark moneysam bankman-friedftx crypto exchange

